Betty Carlson, 92, of Grenora, ND passed away at the Billings Clinic Hospital on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Billings, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.

