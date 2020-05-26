Betty Carlson, 92, of Grenora, ND passed away at the Billings Clinic Hospital on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Billings, MT.
Betty Lou Carlson was born in Crosby, North Dakota on January 16, 1928 to Roy and Mary (Rasmussen) McKay.
She was united in marriage to Severin Carlson on November 6, 1949 in Fortuna, ND. They celebrated 46 years of marriage and raised 8 children.
Betty was involved in the American Legion Auxiliary and the Church Welca. She had a love for music and dancing, especially the Waltz and Polka. She collected salt and pepper shakers, enjoyed doing puzzles, playing cards and bowling. Betty loved playing and spending time with all her grandchildren. The coffee was always on for those friends that were welcome to stop by any time and visit.
She is survived by her children, Marilyn (Gary) Smith of Dagmar, MT, Sillvan and Young of Fairfax, VA, Richard of Sidney, MT, Dean of Grenora, ND and Ron (Carol) of Billings, MT; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Severin; sons, Larry, Dwayne; granddaughter, JoAnna Smith.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the St. Olaf. Lutheran Church, Grenora, ND. Pastor Josh Parris will officiate. Burial will be in Grenora Cemetery, Grenora, ND. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Betty’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.