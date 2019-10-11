Betty Blikre, 90, of Minot, and formerly of Tioga, ND, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Edgewood Assisted Living in Minot, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND.
Pastor Richard Carr will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery in Tioga, ND.
Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to services.