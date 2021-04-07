Betty Ann (Halvorson) Johnson, 87
Betty Ann (Halvorson) Johnson, 87, of Minot, formerly of Surrey, left to go to heaven Easter Sunday, April 4th, 2021 after lengthy health issues.
Betty was born September 19, 1933 and raised in Wildrose, ND. She worked the family farm alongside her parents, Maynard and Hilma (Monger) Halvorson, her brother Vernon and sister Jeanette. Such a hard worker all her life, no job ever went undone.
On October 3rd, 1951, she married her forever love, Bennie Allan Johnson and raised 8 children together. Together they made the best team. Helping their kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren know the meaning of unconditional love. They made their home primarily in Surrey and Minot, North Dakota over the years.
Betty’s love of family, babies and animals went way back to her childhood when she had a pet lamb and a sheep dog.
Her failing health took her home to heaven Easter Sunday. She is loved and missed by so many. Her love of her favorite baseball team, The Minnesota Twins, won Easter Sunday as she watched. Bennie proceeded her in life, June 3rd, 1991.
Those who shared her blessed life were her children: Michael (Patty Michaelson) Johnson, Minot, Vern (Lori) Johnson, Minot, Tim Johnson, Fargo, Judy (Glenn) Weishaar, Minot, Bruce ( Sheila) Johnson, Williston, Kristie (John) Baker, Melbourne, FL, Heidi (Todd) Newbury, Minot, Tammy Johnson, Minot; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and her sister, Jeanette Raulston, Cheney, WA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie; grandson, Brock Johnson; parents, Maynard and Hilma Halvorson; brother, Vernon Halvorson; In-laws, Alfred and Alma (Bjelland) Williams and an infant daughter, Connie.
Memorials are preferred to the Souris Valley Animal Shelter and Caring Edge Home Health and Hospice.
Visitation will be held at Thomas Family Funeral Home Minot on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and one hour before services at the church on Friday.
Funeral services will be11:00 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, Minot. To view a livestream of the service or share memories and condolences please access her obituary page at www.thomasfamily funeralhome.com
Interment will follow the service immediately at Sunset Memorial Gardens, north Minot. Following the burial there will be a reception for family & friends held in the Sunrise Room at Sleep Inn & Suites, Minot.