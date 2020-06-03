Bessie Marie Elletson, 58

Bessie Marie Elletson, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday morning, May 14, 2020 in her home in Williston, at the age of 58 from colon cancer.
In keeping with Bessie’s wishes, cremation has taken place and her memorial service with military rites will be held at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a guest register on Thursday, June 4, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the funeral home on Friday.
Bessie Marie Elletson was born on June 19, 1961 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Bessie grew up in Tampa, Florida where she lived with her mother Lucy Moss and sometimes with her Uncle Charlie Moss. In June 1979 she graduated from Jefferson High School. While in school Bessie enjoyed playing the flute in band. She then enlisted in the US Air Force in 1980 where she earned a training medal and started her work on airplane hydraulics. She reached the rank of Airman First Class before her discharge in 1983 in Bossier City, LA. Prior to her discharge Bessie married Tony Elder. She gave birth to a son, Craig Elder in May 1983. While in Louisiana, Bessie also worked as a dog catcher.
In the later part of the 80’s Bessie lived in Germany where she gave birth to a daughter, Theresa Elder in November 1987. Bessie was a stay at home mother taking care of her two children. Bessie was an avid traveler. Her travels took her to many places including: Notre Dame, the Louver, the Eiffel Tower, the canals of Venice and Switzerland which she said has the best ice cream.
In the early 90’s Bessie moved back to the USA to Las Vegas, NV. She divorced shortly after. Bessie then began her long career as casino security, eventually going to work at the Rio. Bessie continued her travels when she could, largely on family vacations. She traveled to Kansas, Missouri, and California for Disney Land, Hawaii, the Grand Canyon, Medora, and numerous other places.
Bessie married the man she considered to be the love of her life, Corey Elletson, on November 15, 2003. Bessie joined the Baptist Church where she continued to worship until the time of her death. In late 2006 with both of her children graduated from high school Bessie decided to move with Corey to North Dakota. In North Dakota, Bessie held a few odd jobs before opening her own store downtown, BC’s This and That Shop. At first Bessie sold antiques, later she transitioned to video games. During this time she became a Pink Hat in the Red Hat Society prior to the Williston chapter disbanding. Following that Bessie went to college and become a CNA and proceeded to work at Bethel, Mercy Hospital and eventually a group home for the Opportunity Foundation. Bessie retired in 2017 due to cancer.
Bessie was an honest, enthusiastic woman. She was a loving wife and mother, visiting her children on numerous occasions. Bessie loved movies, especially old shows. Bessie was an animal lover having many dogs, cats and rats over the years, donating to charities, and attending the MonDak Humane Society’s annual dog jog every year. She will be missed and loved forever by her family.
Bessie is survived by her husband, Corey Elletson; her children, Theresa Elder, Craig Elder and his wife, Megan Elder; her brothers, Chris Moss and Michael Moss; numerous cousins, in-laws and relatives; her two cats, Lydia and Quentin and four dogs, Buster, Mia, Tia and Shorty and many more animal friends.
Bessie was preceded by her parents, Harry Sr. and Lucy Moss and her uncle, Charlie Moss.
Friends may visit wwweversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Bessie or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home is caring for the family.