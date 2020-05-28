Bessie M. Elletson, 58, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday morning, May 14, 2020 at her home in Williston.
In keeping with Bessie’s wishes, cremation has taken place and her memorial service with military rites will be held at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a guest register on Thursday, June 4, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the funeral home on Friday.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends may visit wwweversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Bessie or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home is caring for the family.