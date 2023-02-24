Beryl Aurita (Binde) Schrader

Beryl Aurita (Binde) Schrader, 69, of Fargo, ND, died from natural causes on February 19, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at Riverview Place Assisted Living in Fargo on Wednesday, March 1, at 2 p.m., and sometime in the coming months it is planned to have a memorial gathering at the family farm at Fortuna, ND.

