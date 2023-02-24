Beryl Aurita (Binde) Schrader, 69, of Fargo, ND, died from natural causes on February 19, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at Riverview Place Assisted Living in Fargo on Wednesday, March 1, at 2 p.m., and sometime in the coming months it is planned to have a memorial gathering at the family farm at Fortuna, ND.
Beryl was born on January 2, 1954, in Williston, North Dakota, to Paul and Therese (Parnas) Binde of Fortuna, North Dakota. She was 4th of 11 children in the family.
She grew up on the family wheat farm, attended Lincoln Valley and Fortuna elementary schools and graduated from Divide County High School in 1972. Life on the farm was largely occupied with helping with household and farm/vegetable garden chores, as well as playing card games, board games, softball, croquet and the family camping trip every summer. Beryl was always up for a bit of fun!
She graduated with a degree in mathematics from the University of North Dakota in 1976, and then worked for the North Dakota Geological Survey. Beryl was a free spirit, and went on to live in many remote parts of Arizona with various partners and lived close to nature, enjoying the desert environment. She became a proficient horse rider during this time. She also spent some time driving semi-trailer trucks from coast-to-coast. She had a real love for animals and lived for her dog Sadie, who loved to climb trees!
Beryl undertook a major adventure in 1986-87, traveling in Australia for several months, visiting her sisters Diane and Sheila and seeing large parts of Australia, her adventurous spirit very much alive!
Upon her return to the USA, Beryl completed a second degree in elementary education at the University of North Dakota. She then returned to Arizona to teach first-graders on the Navajo Reservation and she thoroughly enjoyed her interactions with the children.
In 1996, Beryl suffered a stroke and mostly lost her ability to speak and use the right side of her body. She returned to North Dakota for recovery and rehabilitation, regaining some of her loss, and after some time was able to live independently. While living in Fargo, she met Lennie Schrader and they were married in 1998. Beryl and Lennie enjoyed going fishing together and had many enjoyable outings to fishing spots and State Parks. Lennie died suddenly in 2019.
At the time of her death, Beryl was living at Riverview Place Assisted Living in Fargo, and had very much settled into a routine in this setting.
She is survived by siblings Diane (Dennis) Mackrell of Euroa, Australia; Nancy (Scott) Collard of Columbia Falls, MT; Sheila (Greg) Sleep of Port Lincoln, Australia; Scott Binde of Alexandria, VA; Lyndon (Carrie) Binde of Horace, ND; Leon (Barb) Binde of Fargo, ND, sister-in-law Debbie Binde of Lake Park, MN and numerous nieces, nephews, step-nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Beryl was preceded in death by her husband Lennie, parents Paul and Therese, infant brother Nolan, brothers Dale, Boyd and Newell, a brother-in-law and a niece.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Trinity Church Restoration Project, with checks directed to the Trinity Cemetery Fund.
