Berniece A. Halverson, 86, of Tioga, ND, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Tioga Medical Center ER in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Memorial Services for Berniece’s will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Mike Burns will officiate. Cremation has taken place and burial will be at a later date at the Flaxton Cemetery, Flaxton, ND. Friends may call an hour prior to the services at the Church. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Berniece’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.