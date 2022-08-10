Butch-Finnicum

Bernie W. “Butch” Finnicum, loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, peacefully left this world on August 3, 2022. Butch was born on January 14, 1945 to Bernie and Montana Finnicum . Throughout his years growing up in Culbertson, he kept his parents on their toes; however, he always looked out for his younger siblings. After graduating from Culbertson High School, he met the love of his life, Christina Vallejo. They married on July 4, 1969. After a short stint in the Army, Butch and Chris returned to Culbertson to work in the family businesses, where Butch remained until he retired. They raised two daughters, Monika and KayCee.

Butch loved cars…admiring them, driving them (preferably very fast), buying them, and selling them. He also loved playing cards with the guys, playing dominos with his family, and eating all the healthy foods like cheeseburgers, ice cream, popcorn, and candy. However, his greatest love was his family. Everything Butch did was wrapped up in family, whether it be his job or his hobbies. He was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, forever taking care of all of us in his own quiet way. He had a great love of the Lord. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his grandkids. He would often initiate and partake in many a trip to the pumpkin patch, go carts, water park, or wherever a fun time could be had with his grandkids. He spent lots of time watching all the sports his grandkids played. He was incredibly proud of his daughters and his grandkids, never missing an opportunity to brag about them.

