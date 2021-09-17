Bernice Knudsvig, 97
Bernice Knudsvig’s funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at United Lutheran Church in Zahl, ND. Rev. Joshua Parris will officiate and interment will follow in the Rudser Cemetery North of Zahl, ND.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, September 20, 2021 from noon until 5:00 PM and at the church on Tuesday for the hour preceding the funeral. A family service, open to the public, will be held at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday evening at 5:00 PM, September 20.
On August 25, 1924, Bernice A. (Emanuel) Knudsvig, with a little kick from her twin, Beatrice, was born to Herman and Freda (Hogenson) Emanuel in Berthold, North Dakota.
As a young child, the family moved to Crosby, North Dakota when her father accepted the postmaster position. She attended school in Crosby and graduated a maroon with the class of 1942.
She grew up in a loving and strict home where she learned to respect her elders and always put others first. She had 5 other siblings and as adults married and moved out of the area, she always looked forward to their visits and held them close in her heart when she couldn’t.
How this all happened only Murell and Bernice know, but there was this not too bad looking Smokey Butte guy that caught her eye and on February 18, 1945, they became husband and wife. From the city life of Crosby, she and her husband made their way to what would be their one and only move and home. The Farm.
Her upbringing would serve her well, she was a tireless worker. You could get tired just being around her. Bernice enjoyed being useful and was your biggest cheerleader, believing in you and encouraging your best.
Her faith and hope in God were her strong hold. Enjoying the fellowship with the other women through Bible study, Ladies Aid and working side by side with her women of faith. We will miss this remarkable lady.
She was very talented and many people enjoyed her talent at baking bread and other goodies. Her bread would appear at showers, weddings, funerals or coffee hour after church on Sundays. Her grandchildren got to get their fingers in the dough and make their own creations. Each grandchild and great-grandchild has their own special memories of grandma.
She was patient, kind, accepting and forgiving. She knew the art of letting others be themselves and gave in so life could run its course and she stayed true.
She enjoyed watching the Chicago Bulls when Michael Jordan played, a good cup of coffee, a good laugh and nurturing her plants. Her peonies blooming in the summer were awe inspiring. And after a visit to the farm you would look to your left and see mom and dad in the picture window waving goodbye. Or mom running outside waving to come back because you forgot something. And if you looked on the seat there probably was a loaf of bread sitting beside you.
She stayed true to her course, and on September 15, 2021, Bernice passed peacefully into eternal life surrounded by the love of her family near and far. Blessed be the memory of Bernice.
Delighted to greet her are, parents, Herman and Freda; brothers, Roger and Willard; sisters, Rosalie, Dorothy, and twin Beatrice; and husband, Murell.
Blessed to have called her mom, grandma, and great-grandma; Gary (Linda), Larry (Glennis), Gene (Roxi), LaRene, Donna, Darlene (Larry), Pat (Don) and Pam; 16 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
