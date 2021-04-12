Bernice Emma Lee, 97
Bernice Emma Lee, 97, Bismarck, passed away peacefully, April 7, 2021, at a Bismarck hospital.
Bernice Emma Michel was born on May 30, 1923, on the family homestead south of Van Hook, to Jacques “Jacob” and Emma (Priester Aisenbrey) Michel.
She grew up on the family farm through the Dust Bowl of the Dirty 30’s. She was the youngest of five children; stepsisters, Ruth and Ella Aisenbrey, stepbrother, Elmer Aisenbrey; and brother, Cleo Michel, who was killed in WWII. She was 12 years old when she witnessed a mirage of Parshall 13 miles away and a neighboring farm that could not normally be seen from their home on the coldest day of the year ever recorded in North Dakota at Parshall — 60 degrees below zero, no wind chill.
She met her future husband, Loyd Lee, at their little country school in Liberty Township. She said he was “so nice to her”. They were married on January 4, 1943 and were married 47 years until Loyd’s death on April 22, 1990. They had four daughters: Bonita, Vonda, Doreen, and Janet. They farmed in the Van Hook area until the Garrison Dam forced them to move. They then moved and farmed in the Belden and Stanley areas and eventually moved into Stanley. She was a cook at the Stanley Schools and eventually accepted a position at Anderson Department Store. They moved to Williston where she worked at the Family Thrift Center until her retirement. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran church and the Stoney Creek Homemakers/Birthday Club at Williston and more recently a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck.
She was an avid seamstress and sewed each of her daughters’ wedding gowns and bridesmaids’ dresses. She loved to quilt and made quilts for all her grandchildren. She crocheted, knitted, and made beautiful four strand braided rugs. She loved to bird watch, fish, dance to old time music, square dance, and read. She became tech savvy and learned to use her Nook for reading and iPad to play solitaire and do jigsaw puzzles. She loved to bake with breads and lefse being just some of her specialties. She mowed her own lawn with a push mower until she moved to Bismarck in 2014. She loved ice cream, Apricot brandy and to travel. She always joked that her suitcases were packed and waiting by the door in case someone called and wanted to take her on a trip.
She is survived by her daughters: Bonita (Joel) Andres, Bismarck; Vonda (James) Rensch, Makoti; Doreen (James) Moen, Plaza; and Janet (Larry) Fransen, Bismarck. Grandchildren: Kristine (Andy) Leinart; Scott (Lyndi) Andres; Jill (Terry) Grumbo; Erik (Susan) Rensch; Tracy (Mark) Schneider; James C. (Debby) Moen; Paul (Dawn) Moen; Michael (Tanja) Fransen; David (Laura) Fransen. Twenty great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Anne Lee, Williston and Virginia Aisenbrey, New Town, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services were be held.
Public Graveside: Monday, April 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Van Hook Cemetery, rural New Town.
