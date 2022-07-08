Bernard “Bernie” Leon Arcand, 75
Bernard “Bernie” Arcand, 75, Rugby, North Dakota died on July 6th, 2022; at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Williston, North Dakota on May 19th, 1947, to Joseph and Eva (Willard) Arcand. He was raised in nearby Epping, North Dakota and graduated from Epping High School in 1965. Bernie attended Moorhead State College in Moorhead, Minnesota where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Music. Bernie was drafted into the United States Army in 1970 and attended basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington. He was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado until his honorable discharge from active duty in 1971.
Bernie married Holly Henderson on December 19th, 1970, in Mohall, North Dakota. He spent a few years employed in radio and television in Fargo, Tioga, and Williston; working as an announcer, copy writer, and engineer. Bernie and Holly eventually settled in Epping where they raised their two children Jennifer and Eric. They later moved to Ray, North Dakota, where they lived for nearly 20 years. Bernie was a longtime employee of Kotana Communications in Williston, and later Northwest Communications Cooperative in Ray. In 2015, Bernie and Holly moved to Rugby, where they resided until his death.
Bernie was very active in the community and was a longtime amateur radio enthusiast, woodworker, and musical instrument builder. Bernie and Holly were members of the Missouri River Muzzleloaders Club and together they participated in many 1840s history re-enactments. Bernie loved music and was a talented musician. He served on numerous local boards and councils, and for a time was the mayor of the City of Epping. Bernie was an active member of the Lutheran Church and often served as organist and pulpit supply. He was a proud member of the Ray American Legion, Post #9.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 51 years, Holly Arcand; his children, Jennifer (Shannan) Grosz, Minot, North Dakota and Eric (Dena) Arcand, Kansas City, Missouri; one granddaughter, Autumn Grosz, Fargo, North Dakota; sister, Joetta Hart, Bozeman, Montana; brother, Randal (Nancy) Arcand, rural Dunseith, North Dakota; brothers-in-law, Stanton (Barbara) Henderson, Minot, North Dakota and Harwood Henderson, Perham, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Estelle Knutson, Bemidji, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Eva Arcand, and a brother-in-law, Ted Knutson.
Memorial services with full Military Honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday March 13th at First Lutheran Church in Rugby with Pastor Sharon Baker, officiating.