Bernadette “Bernie” Larson, 87 of Williston, ND passed away at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home on October 23, 2022. Bernadette was born December 1, 1934, to Dominik and Sophia Chewerda (Pipska).

Bernie was united in marriage to Thomas (Tom) Larson on January 21, 1961. They have one daughter Elizabeth Kay Jacobs and two sons Stephan and Michael Larson.

