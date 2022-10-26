Bernadette “Bernie” Larson, 87 of Williston, ND passed away at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home on October 23, 2022. Bernadette was born December 1, 1934, to Dominik and Sophia Chewerda (Pipska).
Bernie was united in marriage to Thomas (Tom) Larson on January 21, 1961. They have one daughter Elizabeth Kay Jacobs and two sons Stephan and Michael Larson.
Bernie was born in Jezupol, Ukraine, and in the early 1940’s she and her family were caught up in the horrors of World War II. When Bernie was eight years old, she and her family were taken to Germany understanding they would have jobs working on a farm. That did turn out to be the case, but the family was not paid and were treated very poorly while they were there. The family was also in fear of being sent to a concentration camp, but they persevered and were able to survive the harrowing experience. During this time, Bernie would spend her days exploring the surrounding forests, looking for food items like mushrooms, and enjoying the time away from harsh realities of war back at the farm.
When the war ended Bernadette and her family were in a displaced persons camp in Germany. At this time, Bernadette had two brothers and a sister, Kathy Phillips and Anthony and Roger Chewerda. Her brother Anthony had been separated from the family, staying with relatives, and at the end of the war, he could not be found. At the end of World War II, Ukraine had come under Russian control, and due to that her parents did not want to return there.
In 1949, the late Harvey and Eileen Monson of North Dakota, with the help of Father Kuhn, sponsored the Chewerda family to come to the United States. With the blessing of that sponsor, the family boarded a ship to the United States and landed at Ellis Island. From there they traveled by train to Alexander, North Dakota. After living there for a time, the family moved to Williston, ND where Bernie attended school. When she finished her studies, she went to work in the kitchen at Mercy Hospital.
In 1952, Bernie married Thomas E Stokke of Williston, ND. They had one daughter Elizabeth Kay Jacobs, and during this period she became a proud American citizen. Bernie was always proud to be an American and thought it was an especially important duty to vote in every election.
In 1957, Bernie was widowed when her husband died in a car accident. After his death she took a different job at Mercy Hospital working as a Nurses Aid. As a single parent, and with a daughter to raise, Bernie managed to work hard, save, and buy her own house.
Eventually she met and married Tom Larson and they moved their small family to Miles City, Montana. There they adopted two sons, Stephan, and Michael Larson. For 30 years Bernie worked at Holy Rosary Hospital as a Nurse’s Aide in Obstetrics. She loved children of all ages and was incredibly happy taking care of kids, especially babies. After working at the hospital for many years, Bernie injured her back and required surgery, which accidentally left her partially paralyzed. Using her strength and determination, along with countless hours of rehab, she was able to walk again and eventually returned to work, where she happily helped take care of the newborns until her retirement.
Bernie’s passion away from work was raising her children and attending their activities. She also loved gardening, growing beautiful flowers and a multitude of vegetables. Bernie enjoyed spending time with Anthony (Tony) Jacobs, her grandson, and loved playing with him and watching him grow, even if it was from a long distance.
When her husband of 41 years passed away in 2001, she moved back to Williston to be close to family. She thoroughly enjoyed going to the Heritage Center, playing cards, and meeting new friends.
Bernadette is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth K Jacobs and her husband Bill; her sons, Stephan and Michael Larson and his wife Lennie; grandchildren, Anthony Jacobs, Leo Jacobs David Jacobs, and Phillip Herring; siblings, Kathy Phillips, Roger Chewerda and his wife Priscilla, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Anthony Chewerda; her first husband, Thomas Stokke and her second husband, Thomas Larson
There will be a public visitation for Bernadette at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM and an hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Chapel in Williston, ND. Bernadette’s Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Bernadette will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery in Williston, North Dakota.
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast, you can view Bernadette's service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
