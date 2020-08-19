Beatrice Falcon, 69
Beatrice Falcon, 69, of Trenton, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 at Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 at 11:00 at the Lutheran Brethren Fellowship Church in Williston, ND.
We welcome all friends and family for visitation on Friday August 21st from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.
Her Private Family Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21st from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM with a Family Service being held at 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
In Lieu of Flowers, The Family of Beatrice requests that all Memorials be made in her memory to the Arbor House in Williston, ND.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Beatrice or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.