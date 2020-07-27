“Bea” Leatha Ann Olson
“Bea” Leatha Ann Olson of Bowbells, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home in Bowbells, ND with her family by her side. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family.
Bea’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Bowbells United Methodist Church in Bowbells, ND. Pastor Veronica Fleming will officiate. Interment will be held at the Bowbells Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Church on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Friday, July 31, 2020 one hour prior to the service.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.