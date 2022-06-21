Purchase Access

Baylor Odegard, 2-month-old son of Paige Murray and Trevor Odegard of Williston, passed away at the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Monday afternoon, June 21, 2022.

His Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Baylor or leave condolences for his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Baylor Odegard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


