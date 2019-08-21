Barry Nelson, 55, of Maple Grove, Minnesota and Williston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 17, 2019 in Williston.
A Celebration of Life for Barry will be held Friday morning, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate.
A Family Service open to all family and friends will be held Thursday evening, August 22nd at 7:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society or ASPCA
Barry Nelson was born on October 22, 1963 in Williston, ND to Richard and Cheryl (Redalen) Nelson. He was baptized in the Christian faith at First Lutheran Church. One of the memories Barry liked to share was when he was exactly one month old, he remembers sitting on the couch and watching the JFK assassination on TV (haha). Barry was always an ambitious boy who enjoyed spending time with his mom and dad on the farm during the summers.
He raced motorcycles and snowmobiles during his high school years. He also worked in the oilfield as a roustabout and hauling mud. Barry graduated from Williston High School in 1982. He then attended Williston State College and the University of North Dakota.
In 1987 he met his soulmate, Kristi Twete. Together they moved to St. Paul, MN in 1989, then to Plymouth in 1991. They were married in 1993. After their daughter Kasey was born in 1998, they moved to their current home in Maple Grove. Barry and Kristi had a strong connection. The words on their bedroom wall that say “Just one lifetime won’t be enough for us” says it all. Kasey was the one gift he prayed for. He always wanted a baby girl and was blessed when she was born. They shared their love for guitars, music and animals, and always had great long talks about everything.
Barry had a special bond with his dad. Many mornings were spent driving to the farm and evenings having coffee together just to talk.
Barry started his career in the hardwood flooring industry working for Glitsa American, Inc. as a Sales Representative and then National Sales Manager from 1993-2006. He then proceeded to become a managing partner for Yarema Marquetry until 2010 when he switched to the oil & gas industry in Williston, ND working as a Director of Business Development for JMAC Resources. In 2011 he joined FCI Consulting and became a Land, Location and Road Consultant for Whiting Petroleum. He founded Shift Services, LLC with his brother Eric the same year. In 2015 he left Whiting to work as an Organizational Management Consultant for a health care business in Dallas, TX. In 2016 he returned to Williston to work at Shift Services as the Director of Business Development. After selling the business, he transitioned to Select Energy Services as an Account Representative.
Barry was a people person. He had a huge personality and was very charismatic. He could talk with anyone about anything. The friendships he made were everlasting and each one held a special place in his heart.
Barry was a passionate guitar and music lover. His favorite music to listen to was from the 70’s. He always seemed to have a memory that went with a song and knew the year it was released. Rock and Blues were what he enjoyed playing on his guitars; Van Halen, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Metallica, and Eric Clapton to name a few. He was self-taught on many issues including politics, stocks, and business. He had an uncanny ability for remembering fine details of history, events, and so many other subjects. He was reading and learning new things every day. Barry loved sharing his knowledge with family and friends.
There was so much love that Barry had to give to people and to animals. The bond he shared with the family’s dog Cody and cats; Sammy, Lincoln and Toby were extraordinary.
Barry was a rockstar, many people would comment on his style. He loved cool jeans like Rock Revival and True Religion and Affliction shirts. Everyday a cross necklace or two was worn by him faithfully.
Faith, appreciation and a positive attitude were essential for Barry. He thanked God every day for all of the blessings he and his family were given. He was always able to lift people up and find the good in any bad situation.
Barry is survived by his wife of 25 years Kristi, daughter Kasey whom he had many creative nicknames for including Nookin and Kettle B, his father Richard Nelson and Margo, siblings Rianna Brunelle (Adam) and their children AJ and Rylin of Williston, Cindy Wolery (Mike) and their children Emma and Liam of Greeley, CO and Eric Nelson (Kara) and their children Addison and Thor of Williston. Also survived by mother-in-law Gloria Twete, brother-in-laws Troy Twete (Eddie Johnson) and Darin Twete (Lisa) and their families, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and best friend Kurt Remsburg
He is preceded in heaven by his mother Cheryl Lynne Nelson, grandparents Raymond and Gwen Redalen, Bennie Nelson and father-in-law Darrell Twete.
Kasey’s message to dad:
Dad,
You are my hero and I can’t even put into words how positively you have impacted my life. You have always stood by me and encouraged me to do whatever I put my mind to. I am grateful for the memories we have shared, and I will cherish them in my heart forever. I know you will be watching over me from Heaven. I love you and miss you.
-Kettle B
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thwursday, August 22nd from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the Celebration of Life at the church on Friday, August 23rd.
