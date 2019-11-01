Funeral service for Barbra Johnson, 79 of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Watford City, ND, are at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the First Lutheran Church in Watford City, ND with Pastor Mark Honstein officiating. Interment will be in the Johnson Family Cemetery, east of Watford City, ND, Father Roger Synek will preside over the burial under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Watford City. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Barbra passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Touchmark Assisted Living in Bismarck, ND.