Barbel Gregory, 78
Barbel Gregory, 78, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 10, 2021 at the CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center in Williston.
Her memorial service will be held at a later time due to the current pandemic and personal wishes.
Barb was born December 1, 1942, to Hans and Adelheid (Otten) Paradies in Caciliengroden, Germany. She graduated from High School and went on to learn the trade of baking and candy decorating. In 1958 at the age of 16, Barb and her family immigrated to the United States and settled in North Dakota.
As a young woman, she worked as a waitress in Jamestown, where she met the love of her life, Edwin Gregory. They were united in marriage on Nov. 18, 1963, in Pierre, S.D. Together, they started a family, raising six children in a loving and happy home.
As a wife and a mother, she took great pride in raising her family with patience and love. Balancing all of our wants and needs while guiding us through what is right and wrong, our tears and laughter, she always taught us with love, kindness, and an understanding that only comes from being a mom. She was our center, but she also shared her love with all those she met throughout her life. She welcomed you into her arms and you would know from that very first hug that you were now part of her family and could count on her to be there for you.
Barb had a special spirit that gave her the ability to make things grow and come to life. She would make it simple and had pride that she could do it, mixed with a belief that anyone could and we should just try it. Like magic she could put a stick in the ground and watch it grow then say “see, easy”. However, we all knew there was more to it and she had a special touch and care that embraced everything she did and everyone she touched. She cared deeply and nurtured the seeds she planted in all of us and the relationships they grew.
Barb’s love of life was apparent. She would sing, dance, humm, tap her feet, or pick up several instruments to make joyful music. Barb had a good sense of humor and was quick witted. Her smile and laugh were contagious and could bring you to tears. She was fun to be around and loved being with family and friends and had an appreciation for the connections that brought us together. Whether it was a small house party or grandkids on a sleepover, she would make it fun and lively. There were no time limits on getting together and the rules be damned at grandmas. There were always sweet treats, snacks, and fun to be had, so be good and just carry-on.
Some things that gave Barb pride and brought her joy was becoming a citizen of the United States. Having a cup of tea with family and sharing doughnuts with company. Serving customers at the bakery and bringing a smile to their faces. She never hesitated to run around, get down on her knees and play with the kids. Listening to music and feeling it in her soul. Playing cards especially when showcasing her skills during an intense game of rummy. Her love of the outdoors was obvious as you would find her barefoot in the yard working in the sun. She helped to make rubber-made millions purchasing “buckets” to organize all her treasures. She collected nick nacks and ceramic dolls and loved to share them on display. Barb loved going to the Casino and “getting lucky” with her husband. Barb loved life, family, and so much more. She brought fun, joy, kindness, and caring to the world and will be missed. We know her spirit will always be around us and part of us.
Barb is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, son, Hans (Kelly) Gregory, Christopher and Justin; daughter, Debbie (Randy) Knutson; son, Eddie Gregory, Tanya, (McCauley and Zaranna), David (Lindsay), Braelynn, Kaleb, Jayce, Bryan (Alyssa) Aleya, Auggie, Asher; daughter, Heidi (Robert) Hanson, Josh (Macy), Cedric, and Arlo; son, Troy Gregory, Tessily, (Cress), Otis, Lyndon, Adelheid and Freya; son, Cory (Rose) Gregory, Robert (Maeson,Aizlin), Clayton, Camille, Gabe, Celeste and Citrine; her brother and sister, Claus (Carol) Paradies, Gerda Lindstrom; cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Gregory, her parents, Hans and Adelheid Paradies, her father and mother in-law, Ed Gregory and Mina Helseth; sisters, Inga Steim, Rose Couture and brothers-in-laws Charles Lindstrom, and Irvin Steim, nephew Edgar Steim.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Barbel or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.