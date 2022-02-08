Purchase Access

Barbara Euper, 36, of Williston, passed away at her home in Williston on Friday, February 4, 2022.

In keeping with Barbara’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no local services will be held.

Future details will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Barbara or leave condolences for her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Euper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

