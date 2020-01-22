Barbara E. Torstenson, 70
Barbara E. Torstenson, 70, of Williston, passed away on Wednesday evening, January 15, 2020 at the Trinity Medical Center in Minot, North Dakota.
Her Funeral will be celebrated Friday afternoon, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Rob Favorite will officiate. Cremation will follow the service.
Barbara Eileen Torstenson was born to Kenneth and Jeannine Hasby in Minot, ND on March 13th 1949. She grew up in New Town, ND where she attended school and graduated in 1967. She married the love of her life Tracy Torstenson on December 23, 1967 in New Town, ND. They moved to Tioga where they had their son, Kent Arthur, April 26, 1969. They moved to Hettinger where Barb worked at the Adams County Courthouse. While in Hettinger they had their daughter, Paula Annette on December 1, 1973. They moved to Williston in 1982 where Barb worked at the 1st National Bank. Later on Barb worked for the Williams County Courthouse for 24 years before retiring in 2010.
In her spare time, Barb loved bowling and working at the Wal-Mart Photo Lab. She never failed to bring a smile to all the faces she met in life. She was best known for her cooking, baking, her radiant smile and contagious laugh. She enjoyed cooking for an “army” any chance she got. No one will ever live up to her amazing cooking and baking. She never showed up to an event without her tater tot hot-dish, special k bars and banana bread. The true loves of her life were her Grandkids and Great granddaughter. Spending time with her family and giving to everyone around her was what made Barb the happiest.
Surviving Barbara are her daughter, Paula (Mark) Rustad-Ryan; grandchildren, Jeffrey Nelson, Jaden (Jesse) Abelseth, Annika Rustad, Nikolas Rustad, Jackson Rustad, and great-granddaughter “sassy pants” Kinley Rae Abelseth; siblings, Jene (Karen) Hasby, Val (Russ) Singer, and Gordan (Erika) Hasby.
Barbara was welcomed in heaven with open arms by her husband, Tracy; son, Kent; great-grandson, Koulter Dalen Abelseth; her mom and dad, Jeannine and Kenneth Hasby and many other loved ones.
She was incredibly loved by everyone and will be greatly missed by all.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the church on Friday for the hour preceding the funeral service.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.