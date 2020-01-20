Barbara E. Torstenson, 70, of Williston, passed away on Wednesday evening, January 15, 2020 at the Trinity Medical Center in Minot, North Dakota.
Her Funeral will be celebrated Friday afternoon, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Rob Favorite will officiate. Cremation will follow the service.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the church on Friday for the hour preceding the funeral service.
