Barb Poeckes, 72

Barb Poeckes, 72, of Zahl and Mandan passed away at St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate. In keeping with Barbs wishes, cremation has taken place and interment will take place at a later date.

Service information

Dec 30
Memorial Service
Friday, December 30, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
First Lutheran Church
916 Main St
Williston, ND 58801
Dec 29
Family and Friends Service
Thursday, December 29, 2022
3:00PM-4:00PM
First Lutheran Church
916 Main St
Williston, ND 58801
Dec 30
Livestream of Service
Friday, December 30, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
First Lutheran Church
916 Main St
Williston, ND 58801
