Barb Poeckes, 72, of Zahl and Mandan passed away at St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate. In keeping with Barbs wishes, cremation has taken place and interment will take place at a later date.
Friends may sign a register book and view pictures at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, December 29, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday. Here will be a family service, open to the public, at 3:00 PM on Thursday afternoon at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.
Barbara Mae Poeckes, born April 26, 1950, in Crosby ND to Stanley and Mabel (Lunde) Thompson. Crosby is where she spent her whole childhood, and she absolutely loved her years spent there. Her best girlfriends, who turned into lifelong friends, were always just a bike ride away. She often told stories to her kids and then her grandkids of going to “The Show'' every weekend, spending summers at the pool and winter skating at the ice rink. Every time you were with her, as you turned onto Crosby’s Main Street she would ask you, “Have you ever seen such a beautiful sight as that?”, as she would motion to The Divide County Courthouse.
Barb attended NDSU after her graduation from Divide County High School in 1968. She moved to Bismarck, where she worked for the Highway Department, National Life Insurance and a bar called “My Place”. She also enjoyed spending her time with Cousin Pat and her family. It was with their help, connections or maybe encouragement she spent a summer as an intern for Senator Burdick’s office in Washington D.C. One of her favorite memories of being there was jogging with her roommates around the National Monument at night. When her internship came to an end, she headed back to Bismarck. At least until the Mountains began to call her name.
Back to college she went, she packed up her Nova and headed to Bozeman. Unfortunately, her time spent there was cut short because she began to have health issues. She decided she needed to head home to Crosby. She wasn’t home long when she and some friends decided to stop at the 29 mile. That night the bartender caught her eye, and she told her friends that was the man she would marry.
Barb married Steve Poeckes November 24, 1972, and they began to build their life together. Shortly after marriage Christopher Joseph was born, he was born with a heart defect and lived the most perfect life in the arms of Barb and Steve until he was called home to Jesus.
The early years were spent on the Poeckes Farm. They had many gatherings (parties) at the farmhouse. Soon the party was over as Barb was again pregnant and the house wasn’t fit for a baby. They then moved to Hanks for a couple of years, before they moved to Zahl where they raised their three children Benjamin, Andrew, and Sarah.
In 1983 Barb was diagnosed with Multiple Scleroses. She told the Doctor,” I can’t have M.S., I have three kids to raise”. He assured her the kids would be the thing that would keep her going. Boy was he right, she kept extremely busy raising her three children: Benjamin, Andrew, and Sarah. Barb pushed herself to do all she could but knew she couldn’t have done it without the support of the community.
Barb was very involved in the family farm. She kept busy doing the bookkeeping, helping move equipment, bringing meals to the farm (even when she shouldn’t have been driving), and always having a hot meal ready at the end of the day.
Once the kids graduated, Barb and Steve enjoyed their time traveling in the winters. They traveled all over, spending time in Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida. They even brought the whole family to Coronado Island one winter. One of her favorite destinations was taking the family to Big Sky over Christmas. Even this year she called each and every one of us wondering what days would work to go to Big Sky.
One of the biggest joys of her life were her grandchildren, all 9 of them. Her family grew fast but so did her heart. She had a way of making EACH member of her family feel like the most important and most loved person in the world.
She was survived by her husband of 50 years Steve; their children, Ben, and Kim children: Kada, Berkley, Benning, and Kruz; Andrew and Christina children: Kyer, Kinsey, and Bode; and their daughter, Sarah, and Toby Cleberg children: Mabel and Marcus. She is also survived by her brother, Bob, and Joan Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her son Christopher, parents, Stanley and Mabel Thompson and grandson, Kolt.