Barb Cook, 65 of Williston, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Cypress, Texas.
In keeping with Barb’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service held in Williston at a later date.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Barb or leave condolences for her family.
