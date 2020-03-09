Barb Cook, 65
Barb Cook, 65 of Williston, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Cypress, Texas.
In keeping with Barb’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday morning, March 12, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment will take place in Fargo.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Wednesday, March 11, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday.
An Evening Vigil with a rosary service will be held at 5:00 PM on Wednesday evening, March 11, at the Everson –Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Real Presence Radio 503 7th St N #101, Fargo, ND 58102, (877) 795-0122.
Barbara Jean Blanchard was born on May 4, 1954 to Donald and Margaret Blanchard. She was raised and educated in Minot, North Dakota and graduated from Minot High School in 1972. While in high school she was very active in cheerleading. During this time, she met and started dating the love of her life, John Cook.
John and Barb married on October 22, 1976 and moved to Williston, North Dakota shortly after. In 1981, they welcomed their son, Robert. Then in 1984, their daughter Courtney was born.
They bought their lake home shortly after Courtney was born, this is where the family spent most of their free time, but she always made time for church. Barb could be found reading by the pool or relaxing on the pontoon when she wasn’t busy entertaining their many guests. She will always be remembered as such a gracious host.
Barb worked in the radiology department her entire career in Williston. She started as a Radiology Special Procedures Tech in 1988 and moved up to Director of Radiology in 1989. She continued to work in that position until shortly before her retirement in 2013 for a total of almost seventeen years as director and eight years as a radiology tech for a total of 25 years in the radiology department.
Barb loved to travel. She took many trips with family, friends, and church groups especially after retirement. Her travels brought her to Hawaii, Ecuador, Argentina, Italy, and Israel to name a few. Her longest and furthest trip was in 2017 and 2018 when she spent 6 months living in Australia to help with her first grandsons, Caysin and Tybalt McClymont. She was also able to be in Houston for the birth of Rigby McClymont, her 3rd grandson.
She was very involved and active in the Catholic faith her entire life. One can take a moral view of life as interplay of sin and grace, selfishness and love. Our life will be successful in the measure that we reject the lure of sin and opt to live under the will of God. This was not just a prayer but a way of life for her every day.
She would also speak her mind and was a great inspiration and role model for everyone around her, especially her family. She made everyone around her a better person. She was one of the most intelligent people you would have ever met.
Surviving Barb are her husband, John Cook; son, Robert Cook; daughter, Courtney McClymont and her husband, Trevor and their sons, Caysin, Tybalt, and Rigby McClymont; father, Don Blanchard; brothers, Ric Blanchard (Mary Jo) and Tom Blanchard and sister, Mary Idso; and many sisters and brothers in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Barb in death were her mother, Margaret Blanchard; and brother, William Blanchard, known as Billy.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Barb or leave condolences for her family.