Avonne (Storseth) Bercier, 72

Avonne (Storseth) Bercier, age 72, of West Fargo, ND, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Avonne Margaret Storseth was born June 12, 1947 in Williston, ND, the daughter of Arthur and Alice (Olson) Storseth. She grew up on a farm near Williston with her parents and three sisters. Avonne enjoyed the outdoors and working with her family on the farm. In her teenage years, she worked at the local Dairy Queen until she graduated high school in 1965. She then started working as an operator for Northwestern Bell. Avonne moved to Long Beach, California where her son Darren was born. She returned to Wahpeton, ND, where she continued to work as an operator. In 1971, she welcomed her daughter Jodi. Avonne relocated to West Fargo in 1974 and has lived here until she passed away.
Avonne enjoyed her job at the phone company where she worked for 30 plus years and received many commendations. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, listening to music and watching football, basketball, and other sports. Avonne and her chocolate chip cookies will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her daughter Jodi (Jim) Holmes, her sister Ardis (Levin) Bean; grandchildren Taylor (Joe) Holmes, Seth (Melissa) Bercier, Makayla (Steve) Bercier, Logan Holmes, Chance Holmes; and great-grandchildren Jackson Prather and Reid Bercier.
Avonne was preceded in death by her son Darren, her parents Art & Alice, and two sisters Aone and Avis.
Please wear your favorite Bison or Vikings jersey to the service in honor Avonne’s love of football.
Funeral Service: 11 am Saturday, November 16, 2019 in West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center, West Fargo. Visitation will be held one hour prior to her service.
Final Resting Place: St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, rural Williston, ND at a later date.