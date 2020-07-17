Audrey Ramona Anderson, 92
Our greatest teacher, Audrey Ramona Anderson, departed our Earth-side world on July 11, 2020, in the early hours at her residence in Touchmark in Helena, Montana, at the age of 92.
Her lessons will be forever felt.
Audrey was raised in Westby, Montana. It was in this town of humble western beginnings that the Liningers and Andersons made their home.
In a part of the country noted for its brutal winters, rapid weather change, and challenging terrain, Audrey grew up the eldest of four children. She looked after her siblings, gaining the moniker as the “second mother.” Audrey, her siblings, parents, and grandfather shared a one-bedroom house. The kids slept four to the living room, while her mother and father slept in the bedroom and Grandpa Ellingson slept in the kitchen on a roll-away bed. The family shared the space until Audrey graduated school. The modest, rustic quarters did see its share of improvements over time. Additions such as a built-on bedroom and separate wash house were notable improvements. The wash house held fondness, especially when the family could fill a barrel, place it on top of the house, and take a shower.
Audrey lived through The Great Depression, persevering through the toughest of times, and began working during the eighth grade. She worked at the grocery store and the drug store for $200 a month.
On September 9, 1951, five years removed from graduating Northern Montana College, she married Orris Anderson — a farmer, World War II Army veteran, and later a Postmaster credited with starting the post office service in Westby.. The two took a wedding trip to the Black Hills in South Dakota, an origin of their love of travel.
She taught us the value of investing in yourself, your community, and your future.
Through a dedicated career of 36 years of teaching, Audrey’s lessons impacted many lives in North Eastern Montana and beyond. Her career began at Raymond, continued in Comertown, and was crowned with three decades in Westby.
She made even more teaching memories with her family, knowledge that will be passed on to future Andersons (Orris’ and Adolph’s), Liningers, and Lagerquists.
She and her husband Orris raised two boys, Wayne and Jay, born in 1953 and 1955, respectively, in Westby. Audrey taught Jay in both 2nd grade and 5th grade (and her sister Donny taught Wayne in 5th grade). In a town of about 300 people, the two boys in a school of approximately 100, would learn their mother was Mrs. Anderson during the day, but MOM at night.
Her desire to be a lifelong learner is part of what made her an adept educator. Whether it was her studying at Northern Montana College in her early adulthood or graduating from the Montana School for the Blind and Deaf in her 70s, every juncture of her life featured educational triumphs. And she would never be content to stagnate.
Her teaching legacy in Westby lasted up to her early retirement in 1985, leaving a beloved community that cherished the Andersons, for the “big city” and capital in Helena in 1986. “One of the most rewarding joys you can ever have is teaching,” Audrey said in a front-page news story that appeared in The Hard Times of Westby.
After her career, she further cultured herself with travel. She gallivanted around the world with her late husband Orris, her favorite travel buddies, her children, and especially to their delight, her grandchildren. With trips to many continents, states, and cities all across Montana, she relished the opportunity to see new places, meet new people, and share new experiences.
In retirement, she was the consummate host. She relished hosting guests in Helena and Williston — and always made sure her home was theirs, too. Audrey enjoyed going the extra mile to make sure every detail was perfect.
She and Orris returned close to their birthplace, living in Williston, North Dakota, from 2007 to 2012. Orris died in the presence of family in Williston in December of 2008 after a bout with pneumonia.
Audrey lived in Williston with Wayne’s family, always happy to lend a hand, enjoy a meal, or even play her favorite card games, Crazy Eights or Skip-bo, among many other treasured pastimes.
She moved back to Helena in 2012, enjoying her time at the Touchmark until her final day.
Few obstacles slowed Audrey. At her Helena home in 2002, Audrey slipped on some ice on the deck, fell, and broke her leg and arm. Less than 24 hours later, laid up in a hospital bed before surgery, she was quizzing one of her grandsons on U.S. history. A couple broken bones weren’t about to break her promise of helping one of her family members study for a test.
She put her family first and rarely complained about her own circumstances.
Macular degeneration eventually dimmed her eyesight, limiting many of the personal freedoms she experienced in life. Yet, even with a physical limitation, Audrey’s attitude remained upbeat. She found ways to continue challenging herself and bettering herself.
She demanded a lot of her family, too. She pushed her children and grandchildren to strive for 4.0 GPAs. That pressure to be their best came from a good place — even if it could be trying.
Her children and grandchildren sometimes remark they were given their patience from Orris, the humble husband and perhaps the most patient man in the world. There was nary a task Orris didn’t complete to Audrey’s liking — and, boy, were there many! The two were perfect for each other, and the best role models their families could ask for.
At the root of her sky-high expectations: Love.
Audrey ensured everybody felt loved. She enjoyed “waiting hand and foot” on her guests and made sure her grandchildren had “the life of Riley.” She famously spoiled her grandchildren with every delicacy they requested. Her Special K Bars were always a hit, and often requested for birthday parties and other affairs. She whipped up apple, cherry, and pumpkin pies to treat any guest. And she always made meatballs.
She loved coffee. Whether it was waking up at dawn and greeting the day with a cup, or sipping on decaf throughout the day. She loved to socialize with her friends and family with a warm mug in her hand, swapping stories between sips.
Audrey was fiercely proud of her family — and she kept up on all of their affairs. With so much noise in the world, Audrey remained focused on her family, friends, and community. She knew all about what sports they played, where her family branched out, what jobs they were working, or what education they were pursuing and kept up on their relationships. She loved to tell others about her family, enjoying every success or sharing any heartbreak. She loved to be in the loop — and you would hear about it if you didn’t keep her up-to-date!
Through her final days, she held the family’s land outside of Westby. She was proud of the property and loved to estimate its value.
Our teacher was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Minda (Ellingson) Lininger; her husband Orris Anderson; her brothers James and Darrell Lininger; her daughter-in-law Jennifer Carpenter Anderson; and her great grandson Lachlan Browne. She is survived by her sister Donaleen (Loren) Lagerquist, son Wayne Anderson and his children, Sarah (Tom) Sando, Mary Catherine (Jason Pahl), Erin Anderson, Mark Anderson (Kelly Fahrlander Anderson), and Rachel Anderson; great-grandchildren Sage and Dan Olsen, Keely Pahl, and Elliott Anderson. Audrey is also survived by son Jay (Carol) Anderson and their children Ashley (Jason) Browne, Kirsten Anderson (Peter Hutchinson), Erik (Lizzy) Anderson, and Carlyn Anderson; and great grandchildren Fischer and Harlow Browne, along with numerous loved nieces and nephews.
To borrow from one of Audrey’s favorite prayers, The Business of Teaching:
May we realize that it is important to know the past only that we may live wisely in the present.
May we be shepherds of the spirit as well as masters of the mind.
Thank you for teaching us, Audrey!
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Montana Association for the Blind, 34 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT, 59601 or to the charity of your choice. Please visit www,aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Audrey.