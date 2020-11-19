Ashlie Janeil Halvorson, 33, Minot, ND, went home to be with Our Lord on November 3rd, 2020. She was a loving mother, a devoted wife, and a friend to many.
Ashlie Janeil Hogue was welcomed into this world on June 26th, 1987 in King City, California by her father, Randy Hogue and her mother, Shelly Hogue. While her father was serving in the military, Ashlie and her brother, Justin, now 31, had the great opportunity to see the world. Randy packed up his family and moved to Williston, ND for two years and then to Germany where Ashlie started kindergarten at the age of five. They later moved to El Paso, Texas and then settled in Minot, North Dakota where they all still call it home. Ashlie graduated from Minot High School in 2005.
Ashlie married early on and welcomed two beautiful boys of her own into this world. Keagen Schneider (12) and Reese Schneider (9). Ashlie divorced later on.
Ashlie had a great passion for helping others in need along with showing great compassion, as she had a long-time career as a CNA and CMA. Ashlie started her career at Trinity Homes and after only a few short months of working there, she went on to work at Minot Health and Rehab (Manor Care) for a little over 10 years. For a short time after, she worked home health care with Beloved Hope Health Care Inc. and at Souris Valley Care Center. Ashlie was working at Edgewood Vista at the time she left us. While working on the front lines in health care and contracting COVID, it’s safe to say she died a hometown hero.
While working at Minot Health and Rehab she met her future sister-in-law and later was introduced to the “man of her dreams”. While joining Eric George Halvorson in marriage July 13, 2019, she undoubtedly claimed him as “the man she’s proud to call her husband and the love of her life.” Although she left us far too soon, the number of dates, dances, and laughs shared seemed to be countless. And while happily married to her best friend, she continued her college education in an accelerated bachelor's to master's program at Purdue University to pursue a career in counselling. She had just graduated in October of 2020.
Ashlie always seemed to build never ending friendships while working and undeniably had a passion for helping and caring for others while working in health care. Exercising was a must for her along with eating healthy. Ashlie loved to dance carelessly and freely no matter the time or day. She also enjoyed lounging around and watching “The Office” and “This is Us” with her husband. She truly enjoyed listening to music, cooking for her family, projects and activities with her boys, having bonfires, biking, attempting to camp, and enjoying the great outdoors. She was also a very proud Auntie to her nephew Aydin.
Ashlie attended Father Waltz’s “Theology on Tap”, “Theology on Fire”, and church service at St. Leo’s Catholic Church.
Ashlie’s loving family includes: husband, Eric Halvorson, Minot; father, Randy Hogue, Minot; mother, Shelly Hogue, Minot; children: Keagen Schneider (12) Reese Schneider (9), both of Minot; brother, Justin Hogue, Minot; grandmother, Jan Hogue, Williston; in addition to many aunts, uncles, and cousins; mother-in-law, Margo Ewing, Grand Forks; sister-in-law, Emily (Halvorson) Esquibel, Sawyer; brother-in-law, Austin Esquibel, Sawyer; nephew, Aydin James Esquibel.
Ashlie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ronald Hogue; and baby “B”.
Celebrating the Life of Ashlie:
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, A Private Mass of Christian Burial by invitation will be held: Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10:30 am at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Minot. Family is asked to encourage to wear an article of lavender/lilac clothing in honor of Ashlie.
Masks and social distancing are to be observed.
Interment: Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot, ND.
Visitation: Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.
Private Family Vigil Prayer Service: Sunday at 5 p.m. at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, a trust fund has been set up in Ashlie’s sons’ names at Affinity First Federal Credit Union in care of their grandmother, Shelly Hogue.
The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and can be accessed by going to YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkw5wBH7W_IUwKUcuLvhgOw.
Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at (www.thompsonlarson.com).