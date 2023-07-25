Ashley Marie Tangedal, age 37, passed away Wednesday, July 19, at Sanford Hospital with her family by her side. Ashley was born on September 15, 1985, in Williston, ND, to Dean and Lettie Tangedal.
Ashley was raised and educated in Williston. She was a graduate of Williston High School. Shortly after graduation, Ashley moved to Fargo. She pursued her nursing degree at Moorhead Technical College, earning her LPN and RN degrees. She was currently pursuing her BSN.
Ashley was an excellent nurse. She honed her skills while working at Elim Care Center for 15 years, where she made countless friends. She furthered her career at Essentia Health for three years before she moved to Fargo's VA Hospital, where she was currently employed.
Ashley was an absolute joy to be around. She was always the funniest and most honest person in the room. She was the queen of one-liners and had the quickest wit. She was the most loyal and protective person of her family and friends. Above all, she was the best dog mom.
Ashley is survived by her parents, Lettie (Chuck) Moline of Williston, ND and Dean (Fran) Tangedal of Trenton, ND; sister, Kim (Dustin) Laber of Fargo; brothers, Keith (Dez) Muirhead of Sioux Falls, SD and Skylar Tangedal of Astoria, OR; sister, Cassandra (Kameron) Plienis and their three children Kynlee, Krosby, and Kelby of Beulah, ND; neice, Bailey Laber of Fargo; nephews, Blake Laber of Fargo and Hayden and Gavin Muirhead of Sioux Falls, SD; and her fur baby, Oskar.
She was preceded in death by her "lil boy" Gus.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior.