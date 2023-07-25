Tangedal

Ashley Marie Tangedal, age 37, passed away Wednesday, July 19, at Sanford Hospital with her family by her side. Ashley was born on September 15, 1985, in Williston, ND, to Dean and Lettie Tangedal.

Ashley was raised and educated in Williston. She was a graduate of Williston High School. Shortly after graduation, Ashley moved to Fargo. She pursued her nursing degree at Moorhead Technical College, earning her LPN and RN degrees. She was currently pursuing her BSN.

