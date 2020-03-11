Arvin Larson, 74
Arvin Larson, 74, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.
A family service will be held at 7:00pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Interment will be in Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Wildrose, ND. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston and an hour prior to services at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church, Williston, ND on Saturday.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Arvin Gerald Larson was born June 30, 1945, in Williston, ND. He was the son of Anne Haugjorde Larson and Clarion Larson. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Wildrose, ND. He was raised and educated in Wildrose, graduating from Wildrose High School in 1963. He graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead, MN, in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Arvin was united in marriage to Marlene Holland in Grace Lutheran Church in Wildrose on June 2, 1968. To this union, two children were born: Roxanne Renae and Ryan Mark. In 2018, they were blessed to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family in Norway.
He taught and coached at schools in Gwinner, ND and Poplar, MT. He was the high school principal in Ray, ND for 7 years.
In 1979, after the death of his father, Arvin and Marlene took over the family farm near Wildrose, and they continued to farm until 2017. He lived in Ray for 35 years and Williston for 7 years until the time of his death.
Arvin was a member of the Ray Lutheran Church and Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. He was a member of many community activities including the Ray Golf Association and the Ray Lutheran Church choir. While he was a high school principal, he was on the ND State Board of Directors of Secondary School Principals. He served as a former Bethel Lutheran Home board member and was on the Wildrose Farmers Union Oil Board of Directors. He also served on the NCC Board of Directors for 26 years, and was President for 21 years. He was on the Board of Directors of the ND Association of Telephone Cooperatives and on various other committees for the rural telephone industry. He most recently served on the US Durum Growers Board of Directors.
Arvin was proud of the accomplishments of his two children and their spouses. His grandchildren were his joy, and he loved spending time with them and attending their school and sporting events.
Grateful to have shared in his life are his wife, Marlene; daughter, Roxanne (David) Keene of West Fargo, ND and his son, Ryan (Stacy) Larson of Bismarck, ND. Also surviving him are his grandchildren, Anders, Karsten and Kayden Larson and Zoe and Ava Keene. He is also survived by his sisters, Ranelle (Joe) Turman and Annette Larson of Fargo, ND; his brother, Tom (Carol) of Minot, ND; sisters- in-law, Merri Jo Hendrickson and Virginia (Dan) Noble and brothers-in-law, Bob (Virginia) Holland, Lew Holland and Jim (Patsy) Holland. Many treasured nieces and nephews also survive.
Arvin is preceded in death by his parents, Anne and Clarion Larson; in-laws, John and Marguerite Holland, brother-in-law, Arlo Hendrickson and niece Melissa Holland.
Family has requested in lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choice in Arvin’s memory.