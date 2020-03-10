Arvin Larson, 74, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.
A family service will be held at 7:00pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston, ND.
Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Interment will be in Wildrose Cemetery, Wildrose, ND. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston and an hour prior to services at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church, Williston, ND on Saturday.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.