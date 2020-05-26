Arvid E. Binde, 78

Memorial service and military honors for Arvid E. Binde, age 78, of Fairmont, MN, will be held at a later date with inurnment in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Arlington, MN. Arvid passed away on Friday morning, May 22, 2020, at his home in Fairmont. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
Arvid Eugene Binde was born on April 19, 1942, in Williston, ND. He was the son of Arnold and Myrtle (Quale) Binde. Arvid attended school in rural Ray, ND, and later graduated from Ray High School. He furthered his education at North Dakota State University where he earned a degree in agricultural finance.
In July of 1965, Arvid enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves. He served at Fort Bragg, NC, and Fort Lee in Virginia before earning his honorable discharge on June 28, 1967.
On December 13, 1975, Arvid was united in marriage to Marlaine Trebelhorn at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm, MN. The couple resided in New Ulm, MN, Cottage Grove, MN, Ronan, MT, Spencer, IA, and Northrop, MN, before moving to Fairmont, MN.
Arvid began his career working as a finance officer for Cenex Corporation in South St. Paul before becoming the manager of a Cenex Complex in Ronan, MT. More recently, Arvid owned and operated the Northrop Lounge for over twenty-four years. Many people got to know him through his thirty-two years of driving school bus for Minnesota Motor Bus. Arvid retired from the Northrop Lounge in 2007 and from driving school bus in 2017.
Arvid was very active throughout his life. He was a youth counselor at Farmers Union Camp in North Dakota as well as being Past President of Arc in Ronan, MT. He also held various church offices throughout the years, was a Cub Scout leader in Montana, and worked at Open Door Meals at Grace Lutheran Church for a few years.
During his free time, Arvid enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He could often be found playing cribbage, cards, or telling jokes. He most loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and their various activities.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 44 years, Marlaine Binde; children, Dawn (Terry) Thimesch, Mark Trebelhorn, Matt Trebelhorn, and Alison (Ben) Vandrey; grandchildren, Jessica Hall, Shelley (Steve) Lapos, Calvin Miller, Carter Vandrey, David (Renee) Thimesch, and Nick Thimesch; great grandchildren, Dillan Hall, Areanna Hall, McKenzie Lapos, Madilyn Lapos, and Mabel Thimesch; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Vern and Marge Debner, Adeline Dones, Gil and Sandra Debner, David and Sandy Debner, and Marlene Binde; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents Arnold and Myrtle Binde, Arvid was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Marisa; brother Harley Binde; sister-in-law, Marlene Binde; brother-in-law, Robert Dones, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorials are preferred to Martin Luther High School.