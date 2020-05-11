Arvel Harry Woessner, 92, passed away May 8, 2020 in Williston, ND.
Arvel was born January 15, 1928 in Wiltona Township, Minnesota, (Alexandria Minnesota area) to Henry and Sophie (Werth) Woessner. Arvel was baptized January 29, 1928 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wiltona Township, MN.
The family moved to the area south of Palermo, ND when he was a baby. His parents purchased a farm in Oakland Township, 10 miles east of Belden, ND in 1939 where he grew up with his three brothers and farmed with his parents. He was confirmed in the Parshall German Lutheran Church in Parshall, ND.
He was drafted and served in the Army from 1950 to 1952 in the Korean War. He trained in Japan. He was in the 45th Infantry Division – 171st Artillery Battalion. He was the 4th gun section of Battery B. After the war he returned to farming with his parents.
He married Myrtle Caroline Severance on June 5, 1960. They had a wonderful 60 years together. They had two children Ronald and Brenda.
Arvel and Myrtle purchased a farm in Austin Township, 5 miles east of Belden on November 4, 1975 where they farmed and raised their children. Arvel truly loved farming with his family. He especially enjoyed the companionship of his son, in later years, when he was able to help from time to time.
Arvel retired from farming in 2008 at the age of 80.
Arvel and Myrtle moved to Williston, ND in September 2009 to be closer to their children. They did spend a few summers at the farm after they moved to Williston.
Arvel served on the Township Board for several years until they moved to Williston. He loved farming and collecting rocks, he especially like Indian hammers, arrowheads, and agate rocks. He enjoyed snowmobiling and keeping them running for his kids and his nephew. He was always willing to lend a hand to his neighbors. He was a kind and gentle person.
A trip to town with Dad was always more fun than with Mom because Mom would give you 25 cents and Dad gave you 50 cents because he would help eat the candy. Dad would usually stop at the Belden Store on the way home for an ice cream bar as well.
Arvel is survived by his wife, Myrtle; son, Ronald (Lynn Foldesi); daughter, Brenda (Don) Benth all of Williston, their 2 children; Morgan Benth, Grand Forks, ND and Kayla Benth, Williston, ND and his brother, Harvey Woessner, Williston, ND.
Arvel was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Sophie Woessner and brothers, Marvin Woessner, Sterling IL and Raymond Woessner, Palermo, ND.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Lundblom will officiate. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, ND at 1:30 pm.
A Visitation for Arvel will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.