Arthur Weber, 88, of Alexander passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, with his family by his side, at the CHI St. Alexius Health Center in Williston, North Dakota.
Arthur Jerome Weber was born along with his twin brother, on October 27, 1931, in Alexander, North Dakota to Frank and Armosa (Gregoire) Weber.
He was raised and educated in Alexander, ND.
In 1952 he enlisted in the Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War.
He married Genevieve (Gen) Cotter on October 29, 1955. To this union 2 children were born, Artie and Pam.
Arthur worked on the Haugen Ranch and for Kerr McGee. He said many times……”If I die tomorrow, I’ve had a great life”.
Art is survived by his wife Gen, son, Artie (Betty) Weber; daughter, Pam (Nevin) Larsen; 4 grandsons; 4 step grandchildren, 13 great-grandkids, 3 great-great grandkids, one being named Arthur after his grandfather; brother, Don Weber; sister, Dorothy Magnuson; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers and 10 sisters.
Per Art’s request, there will be no viewing or funeral services.
Per Art's request, there will be no viewing or funeral services.