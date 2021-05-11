Arthur Kerner Kittelson, 80
Arthur Kerner Kittelson, 80 born April 15, 1941 in Rollete Community Hospital to Kerner and Louise Kittelson. He graduated from Rollette High School in 1959. After High School, Art served in the Armed Forces for two years.
Art moved to Williston, where he owned a plumbing company for many years, and The Governor appointed Art to serve on the ND Plumbing Board. Art enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, boating, barbecuing, sharing stories, and watching the Packers.
In 1996, Art retired from plumbing, and he and Lynda owned and operated the Roughrider Inn in Williston. Art was a dedicated member of the rural fire department in Williston.
In 2003, they sold the RoughRider Inn and retired to their new winter home in Yuma, Arizona.
Art is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Betty Kittelson. Surviving Art are wife Lynda of 39 years, his daughters, Susan Pankowski, Jodi Snow (David), and Kristi Kitzan (Perry), and son, Michael Olson (Kim), nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, brother, Stanley Kittelson, nephew Curt Kittelson (Julie) and family and niece, Debbie Vollmuth (Nick) and family.
All will miss Art’s loving-kindness, gentleness, and closeness. Memorial services are Saturday, May 29, 11:00 MST at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dickinson, ND.