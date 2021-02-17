Arthur Evert Bendixson, 94
Arthur Evert Bendixson, 94
Arthur Evert Bendixson age 94, of Cordova, TN, passed away on January 24, 2021. Husband, stepfather, grandfather and great- grandfather who valued family and friends above all. Lifelong farmer and resident of Williston who left a lasting legacy.
His is preceded in death by parents, Oscar Bendixson and Marie Bendixson; his first wife, Grace Bendixson; sister, Kay Ulledahl; brother, Leroy Bendixson; step-daughter, Nan Johnson and sister-in-law Lorraine Bendixson
Arthur is survived by Beverly, his wife of 32 years; brothers, Bobby (Maxine) Bendixson and Odean Bendixson; step-children, Michele (Robert) McKay, John (Meena) Fenske, Grant (Rachel) Fenske, Dick Johnson; grandchildren, Jill (Greg) Williams, Reid (Katherine) Johnson, Raja Fenske, Alex (Elizabeth) Fenske, Jameson Carter, Ashlee Carter, Hannah (Michael) Martin; great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials preferred to Faith United Methodist Church – Williston and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital – Memphis, TN.
Arthur’s Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Faith United Methodist Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Ross Reinhiller will officiate. Arthur will be laid to rest at Rudser Cemetery in Zahl, North Dakota. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Arthur’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.