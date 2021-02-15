Arthur E. Bendixson, 96
Arthur E. Bendixson, 96, of Cordova, TN formerly of Williston, ND passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Methodist Germantown Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Arthur’s Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, February 19, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Ross Reinhiller will officiate. Arthur will be laid to rest at Rudser Cemetery in Zahl, North Dakota. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast
