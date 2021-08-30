Arthur “Archie” Lynch, 73
Arthur (Archie) M. Lynch, 73 of Trenton, North Dakota passed into the arms of our heavenly Lord on Friday August 27 at his home while in hospice care surrounded by his loving family.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Russell Kovash at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 2. Interment with military rites will be in Trenton Cemetery following the Mass. A rosary service will be held at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home at 6:00 PM on Wednesday evening.
Arthur (Archie) M. Lynch was born on September 20, 1947 to John and Marie Anne Lynch of rural Williston, the youngest of eighteen children. He was educated in the Williston area, attending elementary school at the country Lynch School and St. Joseph schools. He attended Williston Junior High and High School.
On January 26, 1965 at the age of 17, Archie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps with the permission of his parents. He was sent to the Marine Corps Recruitment Depot in San Diego, California for three months, then to Camp Pendleton, California for two more months.
On July 1, 1965, he left San Diego for Vietnam. He arrived in Da Nang, Vietnam on July 23, 1965. He was stationed at Marble Mountain Airstrip in Da Nang East. While there, he served as a water, gas, and diesel truck driver. Archie spent a little over a year in Vietnam, returning stateside on August 1, 1966. He served his remaining four year active duty obligation at Camp Pendleton and was released from active duty on January 24, 1969 and was transferred to the Marine Corps Reserve for two more years. He exited the Marine Corps as a Corporal and received his honorable discharge on January 25, 1971. Archie was very proud to be a United States Marine and Vietnam Veteran.
On October 23, 1971, he was united in marriage to Connie Turcotte, they were blessed with four beautiful and loving children; Kasey Marie, Kelli Emma, Karmen Lea, and Kirby John. Archie was a great father and provider, even though the girls had him wrapped around their little fingers. With Kirby, he finally had a partner to fish, hunt, and explore the river bottoms and badlands.
Archie had a lifelong love for rodeo. He received his first rodeo buckle at the age of thirteen. Archie also broke horses during his teen years for other people. In his younger days, he competed in bareback and saddle bronc, but his greatest passion was bull-riding. He competed in area rodeos in North Dakota, Montana, and Canada. He was very proud of his rodeo accomplishments and buckles won. He was a lifelong cowboy and his aunts called him “the last of the real cowboys.” He always kept up with the PBR standings and never missed a televised or RidePass PBR event. He was also able to attend the PBR Finals in Las Vegas one year, which was a highlight of his life. He loved to attend local PBR events and local rodeos. When he got together with his brothers or cowboy friends, the favorite topic of conversations was always rodeo or PBR standings.
Archie’s employment over the years included, ranch hand, the Concrete Plant, Salt Plant, Meat Packing plant and many years in the oilfield for Dowell, Davis-Lynch, and retired from Plains as a crude oil truck driver with twenty plus years with the company. He was a hard worker with a great work ethic and never took a sick day even when he should have.
Archie made many new friends from his employment years and had many life long friends many of whom gave him nicknames such as Chuck, Archibal, Lep (short for Leprechaun) since he was of small stature and Irish to boot. He also had nicknames for friends too. Some not suitable for print.
Archie loved being a Dad to his four children and Papa to his twelve grand children and two great-grand children and watching them grow. He loved traveling to their sporting events and
watching them compete especially in baseball and softball. He loved the family get togethers and family vacations. He also loved caring for and raising his horses and chickens. Archie also had a green thumb and planted a big and bountiful garden every year and experimented with different vegetables each year. He also planted many apple, plum and cherry trees, raspberries and grapes, all of which continue to produce each year. Last year he even tried his hand at growing gladiolas and giant sunflowers.
Archie was a devoted Catholic and his deep faith in God brought him much comfort especially in the later months and weeks of his battle with cancer. He prayed the rosary and read his Catholic Prayer Book for the Marine Corps and My Treasured Catholic Prayers book daily. In his last days when the pain would become great we would pray and say a decade or two of the rosary at his bedside and it seemed to calm his body and spirit. He had great faith in the Lord.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost fifty years Connie, daughters; Kelli (Ryan) Barman of Ray ND, and Karmen (Doug) Olmsted of Bismarck ND; son, Kirby (Joscelyn) Lynch of Williston ND, son-in-law John Halan (Nina) of Trenton; grandchildren: Breeann, Dawson, Taylor, Sid, Ike, Mattie, Veronica, Landon, Nolyn, Ivy, Liam, and Graci; great-grandchildren Declynn and Jamesyn; sisters, Delores Hackenberg of Grand Forks ND, Eva Carlson of Moorehead MN, Rosemary (Jim) Wasilewski off Dixon IL; brothers, Gene (Carolyn) of Mandan ND, Robert Lynch and Charles (Bev) Lynch both of Williston, special boyhood friend Myron French of Williston, and his loyal and faithful companion, Snoopy; and many numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his loving and eldest daughter Kasey M. Halan; his parents, John and Marie Anne; brothers, Patrick, Victor, Leonard, and Floyd; sisters, Irene Smith, Alma Doyle, Louise Henson, Wilma Leaverton, Margaret (Mugs) Meek, Anna Mae McDonald, and Jeannette Lara.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a register book on Wednesday, September 1, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to view a live stream of Archie’s funeral mass, sign an online guest book or leave condolences for his family.