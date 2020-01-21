Arnold Holm, 97
Funeral services for Arnold Holm, 97, of Watford City, ND are at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the First Lutheran Church in Watford City with Pastor Rob Favorite officiating. Interment will follow the luncheon at the church in the Schafer Cemetery in Watford City under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City. Visitation will be on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., at the funeral home in Watford City and one hour before service at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Arnold passed away on Sunday morning, January 19, 2020, at the McKenzie County Health Center, Watford City, ND.
Arnold Holm was born July 27, 1922, to Ole K. and Anna (Bakken) Holm in Watford City, North Dakota. He was born the eighth of ten children and lived on the homesteaded farm all his life until he entered the Good Shepherd Home in 2015.
He married Dorothy Churchill November 16, 1946, and they raised three children on the family farm; Rick, Diane, and Pamela. He worked hard farming and ranching for most of his life. He never truly retired. He was still planting a garden at age 93 and also swathed hay the fall before he entered the Good Shepherd Home. He loved swathing and Rick watched him very closely just over the hill those last few years. Rick didn’t think dad knew he was watching him, but dad admitted later that he knew.
Dad loved to talk and tell a good story. Because of his hearing loss, he was most comfortable doing all the talking, as most everyone who knew him figured out quickly. He welcomed company at any time and was a wonderful host. He grew fond of the staff at the nursing home and tried to remember their names and keep track of their families, especially if they had small children.
He had a deep faith in God and firmly believed that he would be united with his loved ones in Heaven. On the last day of his life he told the nurses, “I’m going home today.” Then he ate breakfast, his favorite meal, took a nap, and did not wake up. He was the oldest baptized member of the First Lutheran Church in Watford City.
He is survived by his three children, Rick of Watford City, Diane (Terry) of Portland, OR, Pamela (Jeff) Scott of Columbus, MT; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Andy) Long of Champlain, MN, Jesse (Sara) Scott, of Bozeman, MT, Garrett Scott of Billings, MT, Drew (Miranda) Scott of Livingston, MT, and Coleman J. Gariety of Portland, OR; four great-grandchildren, Morgan, Evan, Cameron, and Noa Grace. He is also survived by numerous extended family members including nieces, nephews, cousins, and one sister-in-law. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, two infant children, his parents, and all nine siblings.