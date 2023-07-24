Arnold Edwin Postovit, 101, of Tioga, North Dakota passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Tioga Medical Center Long Term Care in Tioga North Dakota.
Arnold Edwin Postovit was born in McLean County North Dakota on August 20, 1921, to Isaac and Stella Postovit. He attended and graduated from school in Plaza, North Dakota. He entered the U.S. Army in July 1940 and was stationed at Fort Lewis Washington until he was sent overseas in 1942. He served in North Africa and Sicily campaigns in World War II. He was captured at Anzio in February 1944 and was a prisoner of war in Germany until Friday, April 13, 1945.
After his discharge from the Army he located to his parents’ farm near White Earth, North Dakota. In 1951 he married Marjorie (Marge) Dolan in White Earth. They lived on the family farm near White Earth for several years before moving to Tioga where Arnold worked in, and subsequently retired from, the Tioga Medical Center and Long Term Care facilities.
Arnold was a member of the American Ex-Prisoners of War, the American Legion, VFW and DAV. He is a Past Commander of the Dakota North Chapter of American Ex-Prisoners of War, which Arnold and Marge were instrumental in creating. He is also a past North Dakota State Commander of American Ex-Prisoners of War. He was a member of Zion Free Lutheran Church in Tioga.
Arnold is survived by daughters, Penny (Dan) Berry and Stacey (Will) Wise of Hueytown, Alabama; sons, Craig Postovit and Terry Postovit of Tioga, North Dakota and Mark (Brenda) Postovit of Palm Bay, Florida; brother-in-law, Darryl (Karen) Dolan of Bismarck, North Dakota; grandchildren, Kristy Berry, Tracey Berry, Justin (Samantha) Postovit, Shawn Postovit, Nicole Postovit, Crystal Postovit, Shawntele (Jake) Crownover, Mark Postovit, Jr., Andrew Rings, and Nathan Rings; great grandchildren, Zachary Postovit, Robert Engels, and Journey Hoose; nephew, Chris Hansen; nieces, Jennifer (Russell) Horning, Ashlee (Luke) Beasley; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.
Arnold was preceded in death by his wife, Marge; his parents; sister, Lorraine Hansen; and parents-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to the Tioga American Legion, Zion Free Lutheran Church in Tioga or Tioga Medical Center LTC activity fund.
Arnold’s Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Zion Free Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Chris Kumpula will officiate. Burial will be held in the White Earth Cemetery in White Earth, ND. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND and an hour prior to service time at the church.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Arnold’s Funeral Service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.