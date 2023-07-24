Postovit

Arnold Edwin Postovit, 101, of Tioga, North Dakota passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Tioga Medical Center Long Term Care in Tioga North Dakota.

Arnold Edwin Postovit was born in McLean County North Dakota on August 20, 1921, to Isaac and Stella Postovit. He attended and graduated from school in Plaza, North Dakota. He entered the U.S. Army in July 1940 and was stationed at Fort Lewis Washington until he was sent overseas in 1942. He served in North Africa and Sicily campaigns in World War II. He was captured at Anzio in February 1944 and was a prisoner of war in Germany until Friday, April 13, 1945.



