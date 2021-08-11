Arnold “Buddy” Anderson, 94
Arnold “Buddy” Anderson, 94, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at his son’s residence in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Buddy’s Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the West Prairie Lutheran Church, NW of Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at the Round Prairie Lutheran Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the Funeral Service at the church.