Arnold "Buddy" Anderson, 94, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at his son's residence in Williston, ND.
Arnold Leonard Anderson was born May 22, 1927 the son of Albert and Selma (Gustafson) Anderson in Williston, ND. He was raised and educated in Round Prairie Township.
Bud served in the United States Army from Feb 23, 1946 until Aug 22, 1947, with an Honorable Discharge. Bud returned to family farm in the Judson Township where he began farming and ranching.
In 1975 he was united in marriage to Marie Oyloe at the West Prairie Lutheran Church. Together they spent their life farming, ranching, traveling, dancing, living and laughing. Bud was a very hard worker, from daylight to dark and very committed to the land and his cattle.
Bud and Marie were long time members of West Prairie Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Williston Moose Lodge.
Bud is survived by his son, Ron and special friend, Trish; grandsons, Preston and Ryan Oyloe; 4 great-grandchildren, Ondriah, Brody, Eva and Madox; sister-in-law, Dee Gustafson; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Selma; wife, Marie; son, Roger (Linda) Oyloe; granddaughter, Kristy Oyloe; brothers, Anders (Dolores) Anderson, Walter (Betty Jo) Anderson, John Gustafson; daughter-in-law, Barb Oyloe; a niece, Andrea and nephew, Kent.
Memorials are preferred to West Prairie Church, Rural Williston, ND
Buddy’s Funeral Service was held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the West Prairie Lutheran Church, NW of Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson officiated. Burial will be at the Round Prairie Lutheran Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the Funeral Service at the church.