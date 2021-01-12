Arlyce J. Nylander, 82, Minot, passed away January 8, 2021, at Trinity Hospital in Minot with her daughter and son-in-law at her bedside.
Arlyce was born on May 16, 1938 to Arlo and Mabel (Monson) Jensen, in Powers Lake, ND. She was born on her mother’s birthday, which created opportunities for many birthday parties together. As a young girl, she lived on her Grandparent’s farm and attended school in Lund’s Valley, ND. She often shared many fond memories of those years. Later, they moved to a farm near Stanley, ND, where she became a proud graduate of the Class of 1956. She and her classmates have continued to be friends ever since. Two of Arlyce’s closest classmates were her cousins, Lowell Jensen and Roger Borg. She always felt like they were the brothers she never had.
Arlyce married Kenneth Nylander in September 1956 and they farmed near Tioga, ND. Their children, Lisa and Cory came into their lives during this time. Arlyce was active at Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, serving as a church organist for many years.
Arlyce, Lisa and Cory moved to Williston, ND in 1975. She began working at the Music Mart and later transferred to positions as an administrative assistant at Moore and Associates, Kerr McGee and Hess. She was active member and church organist at Emmanuel Free Lutheran Church.
Arlyce moved to Minot in 1993 to be closer to Lisa and Jason and their children. She loved the close proximity to her family. Using the true talent that God gave her, she served as a church organist at several churches in Minot. She also inspired many young musicians, while teaching them piano lessons. Arlyce teamed up with other talented friends who shared her passion for music. Performing with The Hattitudes and Rhapsody in Red brought her hours of enjoyment. Arlyce had a flair for design, whether it was her appearance, her home or her yard. Bold colors, sparkle and attention to detail were apparent in all that she did. In retirement, Arlyce led several bible studies and was an active part of the prayer ministry at Our Redeemers.
Arlyce was a caring, generous friend to many. She viewed her friends as blessings and worked to keep in contact with them regularly, through visits, phone calls, texts and Facebook.
Arlyce unapologetically loved her Lord, her family and her friends.
Arlyce is survived by: her daughter Lisa Olson (Jason) of Minot, ND and her son Cory Nylander, as well as her grandchildren, Nicholas Olson (Brittany) and their children Theodore, Thomas and Eleanor of New Prague, MN, Kayla Darling (Christopher) and their son Oliver of Minot, ND, Cody Nylander of Omaha, NE and Christian Olson (Courtney) and their sons Grayson, Easton and Kooper of Williston, ND.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlo and Mabel Jensen.
Celebration of Life service: Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Our Redeemers Church, Minot. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Livestream of service: To view the service live, please access the link on Arlyce’s obituary page on the funeral home website.
Interment: Fairview Cemetery, Stanley, ND
Visitation: At her request, there will not be a viewing, however friends may sign the memorial register book Friday, January 15th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Those wishing to sign the online memorial register or share messages of sympathy are invited go to (www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com)