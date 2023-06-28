Arline Mabel Larson, Age 97, of Williston, N.D., passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Born May 3, 1926, to Ole Larson and Mathilda (Peterson) in Wheelock, N.D. Arline was predeceased by her Father Ole and Mother Mathilda, Her Brothers, Orville Larson and Arnold Larson.
Arline was 2 years old when her Mother died and lived her early years with her Aunt and Uncle, Emma and Christ Siverson in Northern Minnesota, returning to Wheelock during the Summer months to spend time with her Father and Brothers.
Confirmed in the Lutheran Faith and graduated from High School in Fosston, Minnesota. She attended Concordia College in Moorehead, Minnesota and Interstate Business College in Fargo, N.D.
Arline then returned to Williston and started her career in clerical work. In June 1991, she retired after working at the Western Cooperative Credit Union for 31 years. After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling to visit friends and family and doing volunteer work at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Mercy Medical Center and Bethel Home Foundation. Arline would frequently say, “I will go as long as I am able”, and she did. Arline was very generous to those around her and supported many charitable organizations and events in her community. In 2017 she moved into Bethel Nursing Home.
Arline is survived by her Nephews David (Karen) Larson of St. Louis, MO, Daniel (Jeannette) Larson of St. Louis, MO, Gregory Larson of Spring, TX, Stephen (Debbie) Larson of Surprise, AZ, Grandniece, Shannon (Ken) Larson Redman of Arnold, MO, and Great Grandniece Savannah Larson. Arline was a very special “Aunt” to Rodney Johnson, M. Keith (Barb) Johnson, Emily Darigan, Brian (Erin) Johnson, Tracey (Thad) Caldwell, and Bruce (Amanda) Johnson.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: www.stjude.org/donate; Wheelock Cemetery Association Box 68 Ray, ND 58849 or a charity of your choice.
Arline’s Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Burial will be held in the Wheelock Cemetery in Wheelock, ND. Visitation will be held the day of the Funeral beginning at 12:00 PM at the funeral home chapel.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed
