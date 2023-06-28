Larson

Arline Mabel Larson, Age 97, of Williston, N.D., passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.

Born May 3, 1926, to Ole Larson and Mathilda (Peterson) in Wheelock, N.D. Arline was predeceased by her Father Ole and Mother Mathilda, Her Brothers, Orville Larson and Arnold Larson.

