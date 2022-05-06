Arlene Sara (Granley) Sellers, 81, of Newburgh passed away at Hamilton Pointe on Thursday May 5, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer for five years. She was born July 22, 1940 in Williston, ND to the late Albert and Alice (Sundquist) Granley.
She grew up on a farm in NE Montana (Bainville) where she loved the outdoors and horses. She graduated from high school in Bainville as valedictorian of her class and later graduated from Trinity Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She married Fred Sellers on February 19, 1961. Together they had 2 children, Debra and Mark. Her nursing career began at Welborn Baptist Hospital in 1962 and she retired from St. Mary’s Hospital in 2017. She was a 60 year member of St. Mark’s Lutheran church in Evansville. Arlene enjoyed gardening, raising flowers, Sodoku and jigsaw puzzles. She also liked raising chickens, bird watching and fishing and was an avid Cubs fan.
Arlene was welcomed to her heavenly home by her parents; daughter, Debra Sellers; sister, Marion Harrelson, and brother, Lloyd Granley.
She is survived by her son, Mark Sellers; brother, Dave Granley (Dixie); sister, Joyce Schmid; sister-in-law, Linda Granley; brother-in-law, Charles Harrelson; nephews, Michael Harrelson, Terry Harrelson, Alan Harrelson, Dion Holter, Aaron Granley (Alyssa), Tyler Granley and Chris Connolly; niece, Kirsten Hatzenbiler (Jake), and great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, Dr. Lenora Evans-Hollmann, Dr. Roger Johnson, and Heart to Heart Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends may visit 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022 at Alexander Newburgh Chapel, 5333 State Road 261. A Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Don Gray, with burial in Park Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to a charity of your choice.