Arlene Overlee, 93
Arlene Overlee, 93, of Stanley, formerly of Battleview, ND passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Mountrail Bethel Nursing Home. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, ND is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on funeral home website www.fulkersons.com.
Arlene’s Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Battleview Lutheran Cemetery in Battleview, ND. Pastor Mike Olson will officiate. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.