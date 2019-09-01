Arlene Marie Haugen Ibsen, 91

Arlene Marie Haugen Ibsen passed away July 20, 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado. She was the last surviving child of Sigwald and Irene (Card) Haugen. She is predeceased by her parents and siblings: Vernon Engel, Gerald "Pete" Engel, Janiece O'Connell, Darrel Haugen & Marilyn Wald.
Cremation has taken place. Her celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora. Pastor Zachariah Shipman will officiate and inurnment will be in the Grenora Cemetery. A family service open to the public will be held at 5:00 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.
Arlene was born September 10, 1927 on the Haugen Farm at Dagmar, Montana. She attended grade school at the Wilson School in Dagmar and high school in Grenora, North Dakota receiving her diploma in 1945. She attended the University of Montana Western in Dillon, Montana; referred to as the Montana State Normal School, Center for Training Teachers, receiving her diploma in 1947. She taught at the Wilson Country School until she met and married her perfect "other half", Vernon Ibsen on December 1, 1949 in Billings, Montana.
Arlene survived rheumatic fever twice as a child and always knew "God has a bigger plan" for her. She was baptized as a young adult March 11, 1945. Arlene and Vernon were blessed with children: Greg, Duane, Susan, Chris and Ordean along with their sharing and extending of love for "The Havens: Alfred, Doris, Donna, Donald and Dianne into the family home, but also including young adults: Erling & Ernie, in their hearts, but not under their roof; Dorothy was always included in prayer and concern. Arlene was also an Auntie-Mama to several nieces and nephews.
Arlene said she belonged to the "Bake & Take Club". With ten children in church, sports, 4-H, FFA and school activities, she was always "baking, taking & serving" something to somewhere for someone. Being a working farm wife, she delivered hot lunches to the field, served them out of the trunk of the car, served on "real" plates accompanied by napkins and silverware. The only thing paper was the napkin! There were no sandwiches, sodas or candy bars for the Ibsen-Haven Crew; it was meat, potatoes, vegetables, desserts and coffee served with great pride.
Arlene broke a lot of glass ceilings in the church and organized religion. Upon participating in the Toast Mistress Speaking Program and Vernon participating in several Bible Study classes, she gained knowledge and confidence to deliver the Word of God in an entertaining and informative way. She was quite the creative writer of sermons, skits and celebratory programs.
She managed to fit in her love of bridge, cribbage, Scrabble and crossword puzzles, in that order! She enjoyed getting together with friends playing these games and catching up with each other.
Upon Vernon's illness around 1986, they found themselves semi-retired from farming but discovered a love of the Rocky Mountains and city life in Denver. This was balanced by trips to the doctor and trips to the farm for seeding and harvest times. Life was good. Life was appreciated. Vernon passed away in 1998.
Arlene is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with exception of a granddaughter, Dorie Kibler and Erling Haven.
Arlene loved the Colorado Rocky Mountains and will be given one last trip "up the hill' before traveling to the farm in Montana and being laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Grenora.
Arlene would be honored to have memorial donations given to her heart-held home church of St. Olaf.