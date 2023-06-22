Guenther

Arlene June Guenther, age 87, passed away May 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at Angel Light Catering in Plentywood, MT on July 1st from 11:30 until 2:00pm (MST).

