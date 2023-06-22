Arlene June Guenther, age 87, passed away May 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at Angel Light Catering in Plentywood, MT on July 1st from 11:30 until 2:00pm (MST).
Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at a later date.
Arlene June Jensen was born in Williston, ND on June 17, 1935 to Ernest and Ruth (Neshem) Jensen. Her early years were spent on the family farm at Grenora ND with her brother and sister, David and Emily Jensen.
Arlene was educated in Grenora, Oregon, Saskatchewan and graduated from high school in Berthold, ND.
On November 27, 1954 Arlene married Clyde Guenther. The couple lived on the family farm in Dagmar, MT where they raised their two boys, Dennis and Craig.
After Clyde’s passing in 1996 she lived in Williston, ND for a time before moving to Minot, ND where she spent the summer months while enjoying the sunshine of Lake Havasu City, AZ in the winter.
She enjoyed following her kids’ sporting events and her grandkids and great grandkids as they grew up. Arlene’s zest for traveling found her on cruises to the Caribbean, and led to overseas treks to the Holy Land and Scandinavia among others and leisurely bus tours around the US. Arlene also loved to dance whether it was at the Moose Lodge or a polka festival somewhere.
Her survivors include her two sons, Dennis (Bonnie) Guenther and their children, Kelci (TC) Rolfstad and their children, Bode and Bryson, Rory (Darrin Munkberg) Guenther; Craig Guenther (special friend Celina Cline); sister, Emily Jensen; sister-in-law, Kathe Jensen; niece, Karen McDaniel; sister-in-law, Evelyn Daniels; other nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her special friend, Ralph Hanson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Guenther; parents, Ernest and Ruth Jensen; brother, David Jensen; in-laws, Bert and Virgie Guenther; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald and Marian Guenther, Dorothy and Clarence Sonstegaard, Vern and Jean Guenther, and brother-in-law, Jerry Daniels.
