Arlene Joy Byre, 80
Arlene Byre, 80, died on December 31, 2020, in Edgewood Vista assisted living. Arlene Joy Mahlen was born on January 23, 1940 to Mabel (Vannatta) and Joel Mahlen in Glasgow, Mt. She moved with her family to Bainville, MT, where she grew up with her five siblings. She met the love of her life, Archie “Kennard” Byre at the train depot in Bainville as she was leaving for college. After a whirlwind courtship they were married on September 24, 1959. They lived in many locations following Kennard’s railroad career before settling in Maxbass, ND, where they raised their family on the farm north of town. Arlene was a stay at home wife, her days spent making homemade bread, cooking and caring for her five children. She was happiest sitting at her kitchen table enjoying a cup of coffee with family and friends or playing the piano and singing. Arlene was diagnosed with brittle diabetes at a young age and throughout her many challenges was so cheerful and full of faith no matter what she encountered. She had a great sense of humor and many pictures captured her laughing.
After Kennard’s retirement they spent their winters traveling south to Deming, NM, and later to Yuma, AZ, and their summers in North Dakota. They were fortunate to travel to Norway, and took many trips with her sisters in law Ruthie Rauschenberger and Evelyn Rauschenberger. Kennard and Arlene were blessed with 56 years together before he passed away on May 1 of 2016.
In her later years she lived in Edgewood Vista assisted living facility where she had loving friends and family. Our thanks to all of the staff there including the Memory care area for their loving care of Mom in her final years. Your genuine love and affection for Mom is appreciated.
Arlene was a member of St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Maxbass and later of St Jerome’s Catholic Church in Mohall, ND. She was a woman of great faith with a deep love and devotion for the Holy Rosary which she prayed daily.
Arlene is survived by her daughter Belinda (Mark) Vollmer of Minot: her sons, Archie Byre Jr. of Maxbass, Royal (Renae) Byre of Burlington, ND, Everett (MiSuk) Byre of Lewisville, TX and Eric (Kimberly) Byre of Stephen, MN. She had 16 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings Eunice Neshem, Joann (Paul) Picard, Donna (Gib) Elkins and Joe (Melody) Mahlen, sisters in law Eileen Mahlen and Marlene (Dick) Muse and brothers in law Ronald (Karen) Byre and Gordon Braaten; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband Kennard; parents; brother Ralph; brother in law Gerald Neshem; parents in law; Byre family members Ruthie and Leonard Rauschenberger, Evelyn and Bill Rauschenberger, Phyllis Braaten, Jenny and Andy Eshenko, and Walter Hagen.
Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 10:30 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot.
Visitation: Monday, January 4, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00p.m. at Thompson Larson Funeral Home, Minot.
The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and can be accessed by going to YouTube
Those wishing to sign an online guest register, go to www.thompsonlarson.com
Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 10:30 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot.
Visitation: Monday, January 4, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00p.m. at Thompson Larson Funeral Home, Minot.