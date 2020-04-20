Arlene Jane Johnson, 80
Arlene Johnson, age 80, celebrated Easter in heaven. Arlene was born to Marcella Hinsverk Arnt and Stanley Arnt on April 6, 1940, in Williston, North Dakota. After suffering over a decade with dementia she died peacefully April 9, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Arlene attended secretarial school and worked in various secretarial positions. Arlene and her husband Jim previously owned the Tartan restaurant in Highland, CA, where Arlene was a generous hostess. She loved a good gin and tonic or glass of Merlot and an occasional stroll around the dance floor. Arlene and Jim called southern California home for 30 years after Jim retired from the Air Force. She loved the history of England and was fortunate to live there on two separate tours of duty where she enjoyed antique shopping.
A North Dakota girl at heart, and a 1958 graduate of Williston High School, Arlene enjoyed the simple things in life. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, feeding and watching the birds, playing the piano, musicals, digging in the dirt, cooking, baking, and being a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She also never passed a good piece of chocolate. Arlene provided loving care to her mother-in-law and Jim’s aunt in their later years.
Preceding Arlene in death were her parents; her husband; her eldest son, Jimmy; two brothers, Arthur Arnt and Steven Arnt; a nephew, Trevor, an infant great-niece; as well as many aunts and uncles.
Surviving Arlene are her loving children, Carol Howitz of Albuquerque NM and Jeff Johnson; four grandchildren, Ashley Gentry serving in the United States Air Force in Europe; David Gentry attending the Charleston School of Law; Jimmy Johnson and Michael Johnson both of Lincoln, NE. She is, also, survived by her sister, Sharon Schwarz, of Garrison, ND; two sisters-in-law, Peggy Arnt of Williston, ND, and Bobbi Jo Arnt of Seward, NE; several nieces, nephews, and a large extended family.
Instead of gifts, the family requests donations to Alzheimer’s research.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Williston, ND.